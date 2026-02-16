BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2026

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMBGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.0%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: DMB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the Fund offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities financing public-purpose infrastructure projects.

The Fund generally invests at least 50% of its assets in investment-grade, tax-exempt bonds issued to support infrastructure initiatives such as transportation, water and sewer systems, public power, education facilities and other civic projects.

Read More

Dividend History for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB)

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.