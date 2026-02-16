BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.0%
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: DMB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the Fund offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities financing public-purpose infrastructure projects.
The Fund generally invests at least 50% of its assets in investment-grade, tax-exempt bonds issued to support infrastructure initiatives such as transportation, water and sewer systems, public power, education facilities and other civic projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.