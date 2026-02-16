BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.0%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: DMB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the Fund offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities financing public-purpose infrastructure projects.

The Fund generally invests at least 50% of its assets in investment-grade, tax-exempt bonds issued to support infrastructure initiatives such as transportation, water and sewer systems, public power, education facilities and other civic projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.