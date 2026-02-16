Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) & Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Critical Comparison

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Greenfire Resources has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenfire Resources 1 1 0 0 1.50 Bloom Energy 3 10 11 2 2.46

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Greenfire Resources and Bloom Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bloom Energy has a consensus target price of $132.61, suggesting a potential downside of 5.07%. Given Bloom Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than Greenfire Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Greenfire Resources and Bloom Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenfire Resources 20.20% 15.64% 10.47% Bloom Energy -4.37% 7.88% 1.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenfire Resources and Bloom Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenfire Resources $600.67 million 0.67 $88.61 million $1.35 4.28 Bloom Energy $2.02 billion 19.36 -$88.43 million ($0.38) -367.63

Greenfire Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloom Energy. Bloom Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenfire Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greenfire Resources beats Bloom Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

