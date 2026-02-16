BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,637 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 27,027 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,797 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 45,797 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,061,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $299,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 44.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 147,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,713 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHN opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE: MHN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and New York state income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by the State of New York and its political subdivisions, offering investors targeted exposure to the public finance activities of one of the nation’s largest municipal bond markets.

The fund’s portfolio is concentrated in high-quality, tax-exempt obligations such as general obligation bonds and revenue bonds backed by state and local government revenues.

