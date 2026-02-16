Biosig Technologies (STEX) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Biosig Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Biosig Technologies has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biosig Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.76, indicating that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biosig Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biosig Technologies $40,000.00 -$10.33 million -1.79 Biosig Technologies Competitors $59.55 million -$32.15 million 4.18

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Biosig Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Biosig Technologies. Biosig Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

7.2% of Biosig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.7% of Biosig Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biosig Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biosig Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Biosig Technologies Competitors 77 76 156 6 2.29

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 51.09%. Given Biosig Technologies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biosig Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Biosig Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biosig Technologies N/A N/A -64.96% Biosig Technologies Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Summary

Biosig Technologies rivals beat Biosig Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Biosig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company’s proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

