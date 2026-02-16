Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Update

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,600 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 20,999 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,736 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,736 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BYLOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf cut Big Yellow Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) is a UK-based self storage company that develops, owns and operates purpose-built storage facilities. Established in 1998 and listed on the London Stock Exchange, the company has grown to become one of the largest self storage providers in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio encompasses modern, secure units designed for personal and business use, offering customers flexible rental periods and a range of unit sizes to suit varying storage needs.

The company’s core activities include property development, facility management and customer services, underpinned by features such as 24-hour CCTV surveillance, individual alarms and climate-controlled units at many locations.

