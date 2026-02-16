BFUSD 1-Day Volume Hits $601.68 Thousand (BFUSD)

BFUSD (BFUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One BFUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BFUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. BFUSD has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $601.68 thousand worth of BFUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BFUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,815.15 or 1.00310904 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BFUSD Token Profile

BFUSD’s total supply is 1,885,168,107 tokens. The official website for BFUSD is www.binance.com/en/bfusd. BFUSD’s official Twitter account is @binance.

Buying and Selling BFUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “BFUSD (BFUSD) is a cryptocurrency . BFUSD has a current supply of 1,885,168,106.766069. The last known price of BFUSD is 0.99916318 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $706,382.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/bfusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BFUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BFUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BFUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BFUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BFUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.