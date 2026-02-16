Bausch Health Cos (BHC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $2.7093 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Bausch Health Cos Price Performance

BHC opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. Bausch Health Cos has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bausch Health Cos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bausch Health Cos in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bausch Health Cos from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Cos

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Cos during the second quarter valued at $22,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,143,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,813 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,023,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 980,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 652,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 458,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

