Bastion Asset Management Inc. Makes New $5.13 Million Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,000. TransMedics Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 132,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Weill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $693,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,257.76. This represents a 29.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $435,660.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,545.10. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,920 shares of company stock worth $1,257,310. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $129.84 on Monday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average is $125.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 2.06.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.