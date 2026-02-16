Bastion Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.20 Million in Ranpak Holdings Corp $PACK

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 578,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. Ranpak makes up about 1.8% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 27.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ranpak by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ranpak Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ranpak in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) is a leading provider of sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions designed to protect products during transit. The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and distribution of automated systems and consumable paper packaging materials that offer an eco-friendly alternative to plastic-based void-fill and protective packaging. Ranpak’s solutions include crumpled paper fillers, paper wrap systems and tailored automation equipment that serve diverse end markets such as e-commerce, industrial parts, electronics and retail.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio, Ranpak has built a global presence by combining innovation in paper converting technology with a commitment to sustainability.

