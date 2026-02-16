Bastion Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Virco Manufacturing Corporation $VIRC

Bastion Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,718 shares during the quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virco Manufacturing were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virco Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virco Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 420,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Virco Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0%

VIRC opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. Virco Manufacturing Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

Virco Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Virco Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.90 million. Virco Manufacturing had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Virco Manufacturing Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Virco Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Virco Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Virco Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virco Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Virco Manufacturing

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ: VIRC) is a leading American manufacturer of furniture, primarily serving the K-12 education market. Headquartered in Torrance, California, the company designs, produces and distributes a comprehensive range of classroom seating, student desks, tables and educational workstations. Over several decades, Virco has built a reputation for durable, cost-effective solutions tailored to the needs of schools, colleges and other institutional customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes molded plastic and wood-seat student chairs, modular and fixed-height desks, multi-purpose tables, computer furniture, laboratory stools and teacher furnishings.

