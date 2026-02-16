Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 2nd

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1223 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.3%

BGH opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 76,121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100,581 shares in the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

The Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE: BGH) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver high current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of high-yield corporate debt instruments, combining both developed-market and emerging-market exposure. By focusing on short-duration securities, BGH aims to mitigate interest-rate risk while capturing the income potential of non-investment-grade credits.

BGH’s investment strategy centers on rigorous credit research and active portfolio management.

