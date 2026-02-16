Ballast Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 4.2% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $202.87 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.98. The firm has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Featured Stories

