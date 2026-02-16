Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 244.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 52,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $459,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 550,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,999.74. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 4.9%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AESI stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AESI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Stephens set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $10.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

