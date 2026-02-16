Asheeka Hyde Buys 1,000 Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Asheeka Hyde purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 per share, for a total transaction of £2,600.

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 258.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £430.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 231.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 309. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 272.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.71.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 21.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Hollywood Bowl Group plc will post 22.5511696 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 420 target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 400.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.