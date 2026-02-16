Analyzing Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) & Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) and Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fabrinet and Integral Technologies.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fabrinet 0 1 8 1 3.00 Integral Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fabrinet currently has a consensus target price of $511.11, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Fabrinet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fabrinet is more favorable than Integral Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fabrinet $3.42 billion 5.21 $332.53 million $10.44 47.60 Integral Technologies $10,000.00 N/A -$710,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Fabrinet and Integral Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Fabrinet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fabrinet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Integral Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fabrinet and Integral Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fabrinet 9.69% 18.69% 12.96% Integral Technologies N/A N/A -8,676.05%

Summary

Fabrinet beats Integral Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. Its products include switching products, including reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths, speeds, and over various distances. The company's products also comprise tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. In addition, it provides solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. Further, the company designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, laser components, and substrates; and other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. It serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Integral Technologies

Integral Technologies, Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers. The company's products are used in batteries, antennas, electronics shielding, lighting/LED circuitry, motors, switch actuators, resistors, medical devices, thermal management, toys, cable connector bodies, and other applications. Integral Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

