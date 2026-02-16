Analyzing Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) & Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Black Diamond Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cintas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Black Diamond Group pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cintas pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cintas has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years. Black Diamond Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Cintas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Group 8.23% 10.76% 4.79% Cintas 17.58% 41.07% 19.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

63.5% of Cintas shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Black Diamond Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Cintas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Cintas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Group $294.14 million 2.76 $18.72 million $0.41 28.85 Cintas $10.34 billion 7.48 $1.81 billion $3.43 56.40

Cintas has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Group. Black Diamond Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cintas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Black Diamond Group and Cintas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cintas 1 6 6 1 2.50

Cintas has a consensus target price of $221.08, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Cintas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cintas is more favorable than Black Diamond Group.

Risk and Volatility

Black Diamond Group has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cintas has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cintas beats Black Diamond Group on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, banking and health care facilities, high security modular buildings, custom manufactured modular facilities, blast resistant structures, SmartSpace interchangeable paneled units, and storage containers. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary rental items, products, and services. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions, including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, and provision of turnkey lodging and travel management logistics services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. This segment also provides associated services, such as installation, transportation, dismantlement, and sale of used fleet assets. This segment primarily serves the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. It also provides specialized field rentals to oil and gas industries. The company markets its rental assets, custom sales, and ancillary products and services through in-house sales personnel, its website, social media, web campaigns, and its digital marketplace. Black Diamond Group Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms. In addition, the company offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. It provides its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cintas Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of Cintas Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.