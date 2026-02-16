Analysts Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Price Target at $443.73

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $443.7307.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore reduced their price target on TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TopBuild from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TopBuild

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total value of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,789.60. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in TopBuild by 28.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $550.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $555.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $464.40 and its 200-day moving average is $437.20.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.