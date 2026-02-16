Analysts Set Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN) Price Target at $35.75

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

SNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th.

NYSE:SNN opened at $36.16 on Monday. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,771,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,255,000 after buying an additional 583,809 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced surgical devices, orthopaedic reconstruction implants, trauma and extremities products, sports medicine solutions and wound care therapies. Founded in 1856 in Hull, United Kingdom, the company has grown through both organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio that addresses patient needs across joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery and wound healing.

In its orthopaedics business, Smith & Nephew provides hip and knee replacement systems, modular joint revision implants and biologic solutions for bone repair.

