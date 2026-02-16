Analysts Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Simulations Plus stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $247.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.12. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $37.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Simulations Plus had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 81.66%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3,729.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) specializes in advanced modeling and simulation software tailored to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries. The company’s flagship products include ADMET Predictor, a quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) tool for predicting absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity properties, and GastroPlus, a physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling platform for simulating drug absorption and pharmacokinetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.