Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOFR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 48,455 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 57,573 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Price Performance

SOFR opened at $100.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.30. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $100.89.

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $832,000.

The Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, focusing mainly on repurchase agreements (repo) with the intent to mirror the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. The fund seeks to generate higher monthly income over cash portfolios while limiting yield curve exposure. SOFR was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

