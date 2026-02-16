Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOFR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 48,455 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 57,573 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Price Performance
SOFR opened at $100.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.30. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $100.89.
Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.
The Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, focusing mainly on repurchase agreements (repo) with the intent to mirror the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. The fund seeks to generate higher monthly income over cash portfolios while limiting yield curve exposure. SOFR was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.
