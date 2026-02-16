Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,230,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,302,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.23% of Amphenol worth $15,497,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.