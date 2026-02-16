American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,781 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $32,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $796,706,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,964,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,421,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,483,000 after acquiring an additional 54,618 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.1% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,280,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 168,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,774,000 after buying an additional 86,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 5,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $114,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at $397,208. The trade was a 40.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,915.15. This trade represents a 14.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMH opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

