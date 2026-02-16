Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Gimbal Financial grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.4% in the third quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 929,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,823,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. China Renaissance boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,304,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,642,180.16. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock worth $104,383,469. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $305.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.