Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Alliance Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alliance Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Alliance Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AENT

Alliance Entertainment Stock Down 13.8%

AENT stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. Alliance Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Alliance Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.06%.The business had revenue of $368.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.38 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AENT. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the second quarter worth $59,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Alliance Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Alliance Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Alliance Entertainment News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alliance Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Operational improvements — Adjusted EBITDA rose 15% to $18.5M, gross margin expanded ~210 bps to 12.8%, and net income increased to $9.4M ($0.18/share). These demonstrate margin improvement and better profitability. GlobeNewsWire Release

Operational improvements — Adjusted EBITDA rose 15% to $18.5M, gross margin expanded ~210 bps to 12.8%, and net income increased to $9.4M ($0.18/share). These demonstrate margin improvement and better profitability. Positive Sentiment: Stronger balance sheet — the company ended the quarter with about $74.1M in working capital, which supports liquidity and operational flexibility. GlobeNewsWire Release

Stronger balance sheet — the company ended the quarter with about $74.1M in working capital, which supports liquidity and operational flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Business development — Alliance plans to showcase an expanding collectibles portfolio at New York Toy Fair 2026, a product/marketing event that could help sales over time but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Business Insider

Business development — Alliance plans to showcase an expanding collectibles portfolio at New York Toy Fair 2026, a product/marketing event that could help sales over time but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting appears inconsistent — February short-interest notices reference a “large increase” but show 0 shares/NaN in the data feed, making any short-squeeze or bearish short-interest interpretation unclear.

Short-interest reporting appears inconsistent — February short-interest notices reference a “large increase” but show 0 shares/NaN in the data feed, making any short-squeeze or bearish short-interest interpretation unclear. Negative Sentiment: Earnings and revenue miss — Q2 EPS was $0.18 vs. consensus ~$0.31 and revenue was $368.7M vs. ~$427.4M expected; misses likely drove the immediate negative market reaction. Zacks

Earnings and revenue miss — Q2 EPS was $0.18 vs. consensus ~$0.31 and revenue was $368.7M vs. ~$427.4M expected; misses likely drove the immediate negative market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Investor call / transcript coverage is live — analysts and investors will parse the Q2 call for sales drivers, guidance, and inventory/seasonality color; early sentiment from transcripts can amplify intraday moves. Seeking Alpha Transcript MSN

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a distributor of physical media and related entertainment products, serving retailers, public libraries and online merchants. The company’s core business revolves around the wholesale distribution of music and video titles on CD, DVD and Blu-ray formats, as well as vinyl records, audiobooks, video games and select gift and novelty items. By maintaining a broad catalog of new and catalog titles, Alliance Entertainment enables brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels to access an extensive range of products from major and independent labels.

In addition to its product offerings, Alliance Entertainment provides supply-chain and logistics services designed to streamline inventory management and order fulfillment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.