Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,437 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 4,946 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alger 35 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:ATFV opened at $33.52 on Monday. Alger 35 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $120.67 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Alger 35 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alger 35 ETF

About Alger 35 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alger 35 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alger 35 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alger 35 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alger 35 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alger 35 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

