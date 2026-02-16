AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stake Cut by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Record sales, earnings beat and firm guidance support outlook — AbbVie reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, posted record net sales and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance that sits above consensus, all of which underpin near-term revenue visibility and the stock’s rally. AbbVie Achieves Record Net Sales

Record sales, earnings beat and firm guidance support outlook — AbbVie reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, posted record net sales and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance that sits above consensus, all of which underpin near-term revenue visibility and the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress — AbbVie advanced a toxin‑based therapy in a Phase 2 ventral hernia trial, which could add a new growth vector if later‑stage data are positive. This is incremental pipeline upside beyond core immunology franchises. Ventral Hernia Trial Update

Clinical progress — AbbVie advanced a toxin‑based therapy in a Phase 2 ventral hernia trial, which could add a new growth vector if later‑stage data are positive. This is incremental pipeline upside beyond core immunology franchises. Positive Sentiment: Rinvoq real‑world / post‑marketing data — Completion of a Korean post‑market study adds supportive real‑world evidence for Rinvoq adoption in immunology, reinforcing growth expectations in that franchise. Rinvoq Study Wraps Up

Rinvoq real‑world / post‑marketing data — Completion of a Korean post‑market study adds supportive real‑world evidence for Rinvoq adoption in immunology, reinforcing growth expectations in that franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Investor and conference coverage — Management presented at a Piper Sandler immunology symposium (transcript available); useful for detail on novel targets but no immediate market-moving data were released. Piper Sandler Presentation Transcript

Investor and conference coverage — Management presented at a Piper Sandler immunology symposium (transcript available); useful for detail on novel targets but no immediate market-moving data were released. Negative Sentiment: Medicare pricing legal risk — AbbVie filed suit challenging HHS/CMS’s selection of Botox for Medicare drug‑price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. If Botox remains subject to negotiated price controls, that could materially pressure sales and margins for that product; the lawsuit introduces legal and policy uncertainty. AbbVie Sues US Health Agency

Medicare pricing legal risk — AbbVie filed suit challenging HHS/CMS’s selection of Botox for Medicare drug‑price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. If Botox remains subject to negotiated price controls, that could materially pressure sales and margins for that product; the lawsuit introduces legal and policy uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pushback — Evercore ISI trimmed its price target modestly (and some firms adjusted expectations), signaling that consensus 2026–27 estimates still face scrutiny despite solid results. That caps some near‑term upside and may limit multiple expansion. Evercore ISI Cuts PT

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $231.57 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

