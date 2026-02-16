7,138 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Purchased by Tobam

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in CF Industries by 451.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised CF Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.5%

CF Industries stock opened at $94.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.70.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

