605,362 Shares in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 605,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,217,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Cellebrite DI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 99.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 212,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 105,930 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,014,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,958 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBT opened at $14.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 16.47%.The company had revenue of $128.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

