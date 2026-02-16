4,200 Shares in Kirby Corporation $KEX Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 292.0% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 116,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 160,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kirby by 312.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate for Kirby sharply (from $1.60 to $1.84) and projects stronger long‑run earnings (FY2028 EPS forecast of $9.14), which supports a higher near‑term valuation and helped push the stock up.

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate for Kirby sharply (from $1.60 to $1.84) and projects stronger long‑run earnings (FY2028 EPS forecast of $9.14), which supports a higher near‑term valuation and helped push the stock up. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights improving shareholder returns and favorable fundamentals following Kirby’s January quarter that beat EPS expectations — a boost for investor confidence. Returns At Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Are On The Way Up

Market commentary highlights improving shareholder returns and favorable fundamentals following Kirby’s January quarter that beat EPS expectations — a boost for investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Background: Kirby reported a January quarter EPS beat and revenue growth; consensus and longer‑term analyst coverage remain mostly constructive (consensus FY2026 ~6.57 EPS, MarketBeat consensus “Moderate Buy”), which provides underlying support to the share price.

Background: Kirby reported a January quarter EPS beat and revenue growth; consensus and longer‑term analyst coverage remain mostly constructive (consensus FY2026 ~6.57 EPS, MarketBeat consensus “Moderate Buy”), which provides underlying support to the share price. Negative Sentiment: In the same Zacks note, analysts trimmed several 2026 quarterly EPS estimates and reduced FY2026 from $6.97 to $6.75 — these downward revisions introduce some short‑term uncertainty around near‑term earnings momentum.

In the same Zacks note, analysts trimmed several 2026 quarterly EPS estimates and reduced FY2026 from $6.97 to $6.75 — these downward revisions introduce some short‑term uncertainty around near‑term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Zacks added KEX to its Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list on Feb 13, which can trigger short‑term selling pressure from momentum or model‑driven funds. New Strong Sell Stocks for February 13th

Zacks added KEX to its Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list on Feb 13, which can trigger short‑term selling pressure from momentum or model‑driven funds. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Two Kirby VPs disclosed sizable sales (William Woodruff sold 2,000 shares; Scott P. Miller sold 3,960 shares). Large insider sells can be interpreted negatively by the market even if they’re routine. Insider Sales Filing

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Kirby news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 11,145 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $1,244,673.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,772.80. The trade was a 42.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $477,892.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,224.20. This represents a 52.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,898 shares of company stock worth $7,081,741. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kirby from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Kirby from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Friday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Kirby Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:KEX opened at $124.87 on Monday. Kirby Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $132.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The shipping company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $851.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.82 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 10.54%.Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

