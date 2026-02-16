3,555 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Bought by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 788,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 371,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 409 shares in the company, valued at $202,438.64. This trade represents a 50.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $254,499.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,852.19. The trade was a 77.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 56,189 shares of company stock valued at $30,785,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $485.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $541.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $609.08. The company has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (down previously from $635.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $714.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.23.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

