102,700 Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.20% of Par Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 157.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO William Monteleone sold 99,284 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,284,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 423,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,253,399.30. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PARR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research lowered Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Par Pacific from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PARR) is a diversified downstream energy company engaged in the refining, marketing and logistics of petroleum products. Through its subsidiaries, Par Pacific operates the Par Hawaii Refinery on the island of Oʻahu, which processes crude oil into transportation fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as asphalt, petroleum coke and sulfur. In the Rocky Mountain region, the company owns and operates the Salt Lake City Refinery in Utah and associated logistics infrastructure, including pipelines and storage terminals, to support both crude supply and product distribution.

In marketing its refined products, Par Pacific maintains a network of branded and unbranded wholesale accounts across Hawaii and the U.S.

