Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Zoom Communications worth $38,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the second quarter valued at $539,998,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Communications by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,333 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,695,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,353,000 after acquiring an additional 949,829 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,357,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 168.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,025,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,585,000 after purchasing an additional 643,074 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.74.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $92.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.49. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $97.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $655,010.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,552.10. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $987,587.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,949.86. This represents a 85.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 256,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,821,945 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

