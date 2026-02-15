Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial makes up about 1.6% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.35% of Wintrust Financial worth $30,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,204,000 after acquiring an additional 75,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,478,000 after purchasing an additional 101,134 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 83,826 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $87,418,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 314 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total transaction of $45,665.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,947 shares in the company, valued at $283,152.21. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total transaction of $480,650.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,725,456.45. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,730. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $153.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $162.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 19.48%.The business had revenue of $714.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm’s core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.