Weil Company Inc. Buys 16,020 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 6.3% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $26,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,907,000. Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,977,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $146.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.23. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $148.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

