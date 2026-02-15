Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,783 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.