Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $866,000 Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,398,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,507,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 529,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 14,762.6% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 326,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after buying an additional 324,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,582,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $112.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

