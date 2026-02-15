Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in News Corporation $NWS

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,173 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 97.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in News by 572.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in News by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWS. Weiss Ratings upgraded News from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

News Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. News Corporation has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $35.58.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. News had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 73.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) is a global media and information services company engaged in news and digital real estate, book publishing and other media businesses. The company’s operations include print and digital newsbrands, business and financial information services, consumer platforms for property listings, and a major book publishing arm. Through its subsidiaries and brands, News Corp produces news content, market and financial reporting, online real-estate marketplaces and trade and consumer publishing products.

Key areas of activity include news and information, where the company publishes national and regional newspapers and operates business information services; book publishing through a well-known global publisher; and property-related digital businesses that operate online marketplaces for real estate listings.

Further Reading

