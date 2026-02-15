Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 6,494 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCLT opened at $77.27 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.80.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3456 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.