Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $105.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $108.10.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

