Warner Group LLC Purchases Shares of 798 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Warner Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $226,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,169.59. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. The trade was a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,636 shares of company stock worth $2,862,920. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $803.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $762.17 and its 200 day moving average is $665.80. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

