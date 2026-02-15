Warner Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF $FEUZ

Warner Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,000. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Warner Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Warner Group LLC owned 5.36% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FEUZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FEUZ opened at $65.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $67.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4837 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

