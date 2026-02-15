Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $258.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wabtec from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wabtec from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.90.

Wabtec Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE WAB opened at $256.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.37 and a 200-day moving average of $207.30. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 10.48%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Wabtec declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $441,786.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,177,816.79. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $1,091,111.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,956,185.04. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,673 shares of company stock worth $3,420,576. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at $409,039,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Wabtec by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $659,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,083 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 68.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,056,000 after purchasing an additional 896,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Wabtec by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,945,000 after purchasing an additional 692,773 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 194.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,146,000 after purchasing an additional 682,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

