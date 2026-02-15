Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 74,769 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the January 15th total of 37,130 shares. Approximately 99.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,786 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 155,786 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 99.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VMAR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vision Marine Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vision Marine Technologies

Institutional Trading of Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:VMAR Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 186,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Vision Marine Technologies makes up 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 19.03% of Vision Marine Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $460.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($65.20) by $64.34. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 84.38% and a negative return on equity of 240.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Vision Marine Technologies will post -90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vision Marine Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a Canadian-based company that designs, develops and manufactures electric recreational boats and propulsion systems. As a cleantech innovator, Vision Marine integrates advanced battery management, digital controls and lightweight composite construction to deliver zero-emission watercraft and electric outboard motors. The company’s modular platform enables boat builders and end users to configure custom hulls and propulsion packages while leveraging onboard connectivity for remote monitoring and performance analytics.

Vision Marine’s product portfolio includes fully electric boat models ranging from compact day-cruisers to larger pontoon-style vessels, as well as a series of high-efficiency electric outboard motors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.