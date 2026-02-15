Versor Investments LP Sells 93,828 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $SHLS

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,828 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,120,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 6,975,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,186 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,716.1% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,976,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,795 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $7,917,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 128.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,754,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 4,170 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $32,651.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 412,289 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,222.87. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

