Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Acquired by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,498.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 175,676 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

