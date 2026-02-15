Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Purchased by HTG Investment Advisors Inc.

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $79.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.40 and a 1 year high of $79.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

See Also

