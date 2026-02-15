Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH is Calton & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 1.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $126.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $100.87 and a one year high of $137.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average of $130.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies involved in activities, such as banking, mortgage finance, consumer finance, specialized finance, investment banking and brokerage, asset management and custody, corporate lending, insurance, financial investment, and real estate (including real estate investment trusts).

