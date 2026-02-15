VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ Shares Sold by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,942 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.6% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 5.8%

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $136.34 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $152.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

