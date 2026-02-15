Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on VLEEY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Valeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. Valeo has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo’s mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

