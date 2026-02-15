Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF $JHPI

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 2.17% of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 706,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,284,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,264 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 25,861 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHPI opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.74 million, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.40. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%.

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

